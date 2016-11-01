‘Mae’ Hutchins (10-30-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, November 1. 2016
WINDER - “Mae” Frances Hutchins passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2016, at Great Oaks Retirement Community in Monroe, Ga.

She was a longtime resident of Winder and Asheville, N.C., where she worked for the National Weather Service, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She retired in 1982 and returned to live in Winder. She was a member of the Winder First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hutchins was preceded in death by her parents, Fred O. and Sunie Kennedy Hutchins, Carl; brothers, Andrew, Oak Ridge, Tenn., Robert, Carl, Grady, Auburn, and Harold, Carl; twin brother, Fred, Carrollton; and sister, Lois Brown, Monroe.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Mrs. Fred Hutchins (Johnnye), Carrollton; 12 nieces and nephews scattered out from Georgia to Oregon; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 5, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, November 5, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.