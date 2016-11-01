WINDER - “Mae” Frances Hutchins passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2016, at Great Oaks Retirement Community in Monroe, Ga.
She was a longtime resident of Winder and Asheville, N.C., where she worked for the National Weather Service, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She retired in 1982 and returned to live in Winder. She was a member of the Winder First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hutchins was preceded in death by her parents, Fred O. and Sunie Kennedy Hutchins, Carl; brothers, Andrew, Oak Ridge, Tenn., Robert, Carl, Grady, Auburn, and Harold, Carl; twin brother, Fred, Carrollton; and sister, Lois Brown, Monroe.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Mrs. Fred Hutchins (Johnnye), Carrollton; 12 nieces and nephews scattered out from Georgia to Oregon; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 5, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, November 5, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
‘Mae’ Hutchins (10-30-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry