Della Strickland (10-31-16)

DANIELSVILLE - Della Mildred Brooks Strickland, 94, left this earth on Monday, October 31, 2016, to be with her Lord.
She was born February 4, 1922, in Madison County, the daughter of the late Otto and Della Davis Brooks. Mrs. Strickland was preceded in death by the love of her life, John Paul Strickland; son, C.P. Strickland; grandson, Jonathan Sartain; sons-in-law, Charles Adams and Kenneth Ginn; brother and sister-in-law, Guy and Mary Books; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Ed Daniel; and former brother-in-law, Allen Gurley.
Survivors include two daughters, Jean Ginn and Betty (Max) Sartain, Danielsville; grandchildren, Greg (Karen) Sartain, Danielsville, Chris Sartain, Athens, and Brian (Bojana) Ginn, Decatur; great-grandchildren, Aaron and Adam Sartain, Alexis Sartain and Vuk Ginn; sisters-in-law, Mary Williamson, Anne Jackson and Dorothy Strickland; many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends, Tom and Reba Daniel.
Mrs. Strickland was the oldest member of Union Baptist Church, where she served as Sunday School Beginner Class teacher for over 45 years and planted seeds to be harvested in God’s Kingdom through her participation in every phase of the church activities. She said her greatest accomplishment was leading young people to Christ.
She was active in the community and wrote a column for The Danielsville Monitor for many years. She was a voracious reader, and at 93 was still reading her Bible, novels, newspapers and doing search word books. Her motto for her longevity was to keep active and not worry about anything out of your control.
A proud survivor of thyroid cancer, she attended and supported Madison County Relay for Life and served one year as Honorary Marshal.
Married to Paul for 62 years, she worked along-side of him with their farm, living a simple and happy life as evidenced by her forever smile.
The family will receive friends November 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Services will be held November 3, at Union Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Whitehead and Dr. Billy Owensby officiating. She will lie in state one hour before the services. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A reception will follow in the church family life center, 2900 Hwy. 106 S., Hull, GA near Ila. Pallbearers will be Andy Gurley, Don Brooks, John Cass, Allen Bishop, Tim Jackson, James Strickland, Frank Strickland and Don Chandler.
Flowers are optional or donations may be made to Madison County Library, P.O. Box 38, Danielsville, GA 30633.
She was loved and cared for for several years by Brenda Moseley at home and then by the Staff at Brown Health and Rehab (too many to name, but who will remain in our hearts forever) and Affinis Hospice. The family wishes to thank all of these caregivers.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
