PHELPS: Durant will find true leadership with Warriors

“It’s over, team chemistry is destroyed,” some people said after the Golden State Warriors dropped the season opener to the San Antonio Spurs, 129-100.
It seems the Warriors are on their way to an 0-82 season, and one person is the reason why. Kevin Durant.
Of course I’m being sarcastic, because, one, I’m a Kevin Durant fan, and two, the Warriors are a great team, which will, probably, win 65 games. Compared to last year’s 73-9 regular season, sure, last Tuesday’s loss isn’t the ideal start if you’re a Warriors’ fan. But it isn’t doom and gloom.
And don’t blame Durant for the team’s struggles in the opener. His numbers: 27 points (team high), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. He also was 4-for-5 from the free-throw line.
He also played 37 minutes, three more than Stephen Curry and four more than Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
Yes, Curry is the two-time reigning NBA MVP. He’s an incredible player. Arguably the greatest all-around shooter in NBA history, and he’s just now coming into his prime. Scary to think.
Just food for thought, both Durant and Curry took the same amount of shot attempts in the opening loss (18).
Durant attempted three 3-pointers, made one. Curry, a three-point wizard, attempted 10 and made just three.
Durant was the MVP for the 2013-14 season, before Curry. And like LeBron James did in the summer of 2010, when he famously uttered the words, “take my talents to South Beach,” joining the Miami Heat, Durant penned his decision in an article to The Players’ Tribune.
Durant called the weeks leading into his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Warriors the “most challenging” in his professional life. He was at a “crossroads” as a player and a man, he said.
He’s a top-three player, who joined an already-great team, which makes them even greater. Now, when LeBron joined the Heat, they weren’t a stacked team, they became one. And LeBron learned how to become a true leader of great players with big egos.
I believe the same thing will take place for Durant. He’s on a “super” team but he will learn how to become a true leader of a basketball team.
That’s crazy to think. A person who just came in is the leader of this team. But Durant comes in with no championships. Curry, Thompson and Green all have one championship. The three couldn’t obtain the second last season.
Was the team great before Durant? Absolutely. But if they didn’t think they were missing something, then why go after, arguably, the second-best player in the league? Is he the missing link to a second title for this trio? He very well may be.
That’s why the Warriors are in the process of becoming his team. They courted him.
Sure, he was a free agent and talked with other teams. The Warriors sold the hardest. If you’re the missing link to a team, then that makes your role that much more important.
And through his heartache and close calls in different playoff series, most recently, the 2015-16 Western Conference Finals, where the Thunder couldn’t close out the Warriors after being up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, Durant made a decision to pick a place where he has the best opportunity to get over the “hump.” That’s with the Warriors.
He will take shots. He will play defense. He will score. He will help create shots for others. But most importantly, he will lean on his experience and use the past to help motivate himself and those around him to win a championship.
Another reason he will learn how to lead: his faith. In his article, Durant talked about moving outside of his “comfort zone” to find the place where he could contribute and see “personal growth.”
According to CBN.com, Durant was baptized at Hillsong Church, and Durant and Curry, along with teammate Andre Iguodala, bonded during the FIBA World Championships in 2010. USA Today reported the trio bonded attending chapel sessions together.
His faith alone turns him into a great leader with those around him.
Charles Phelps is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers.
PHELPS: Durant will find true leadership with Warriors
