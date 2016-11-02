Cross Country: Tigers, Lady Tigers qualify for state meet

The Commerce Lady Tigers finished second overall at the Single-A Public Area-4 meet.
Kate Massey blitzed the competition for the individual area crown, finishing in 21:12, 1:43 ahead of the second-place finisher, Hannah Whitehead, who is the two-time defending state champion.
“She ran as well as any runner I have ever had at Commerce,” head coach Mark Hale said. “She ran a strong and smart race.”
Brittany Webb finished fourth overall in the area and second for the team with a time of 23:08.
“She has really become a serious runner this year and continues to improve,” Hale said.
Madison Rodriguez finished fifth at 23:44.
“I am so proud of how she is finishing her career,” Hale said. “She is having a great senior year.”
Keila Osorio and Sharon Merlos finished fourth and fifth for the team, respectively.
The team qualified for state this Saturday.
The boys finished third in area meet, also qualifying for the state meet.
Jose Manuel Verde finished seventh overall and first for the Tigers with a time of 19:04.
“Jose Manuel has had a great season and this race was a great example of what training during the offseason will do,” Hale said. “He has put himself in position to do great things for Commerce cross country. I am very proud of him.”
Austin Black finished ninth at 19:017. Chase Bridges turned in his best race of the year, setting a personal-best time of 19:39.
“It was the biggest surprise of the day for me,” Hale said. “It allowed us to post a solid team score.”
Kevin Jandres and John Bradley finished fourth and fifth for the Tigers to round out the scoring.
