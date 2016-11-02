Cross Country: Leopards take region crown; girls finish 2nd

The Banks County boys’ cross country team showed at last week’s Region 8-AA meet that it is going to have a legitimate shot a state championship as the boys took the region crown in Oglethorpe County.
The Leopards’ top-five runners finished positions 2-6 in the overall standings en route to the team win.
Samual Davidson led the Leopards with a time of 18:05. Griffin Stephens finished second for the team at 18:29. Jimmy Cochran finished five seconds behind Stephens to finish third. Seth Ledford and Hunter Cochran rounded out the top-five finishers.
The top five all finished within one minute of each other. The team averaged 18:36. The team’s sixth and seventh runners finished in the top nine as well.
“The boys ran like I knew they would, and our depth really showed, placing our seven in the top-nine runners,” head coach William Foster said. “It was good to get region out of the way and allow the boys to really focus on state and the goals they have set for that race.”
The Lady Leopards also qualified for state with a second-place finish in region.
Allison Smith finished in sixth overall with a time of 23:14. Destinie Martin finished second for the Lady Leopards at 24:38. Maggie Dyer, Kennedy Smith and Josie Ryder were the remaining top-five finishers.
The top five were separated by 3:28. The team averaged 25:22.
“I think it was good for the girls to race through some adversity and still perform well as a team,” Foster said. “I think it will be a real confidence builder for us going into state, and also, it was highest any Banks County girls’ squad has ever placed at a region meet. I am so proud of them for that accomplishment.”
Both Leopard teams will compete at the state meet this Friday.
