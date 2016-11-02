Football: Leopards aim for 2nd seed in playoffs

The Banks County Leopards’ football team heads into a big showdown this Friday night at Elbert County.
With a win, the Leopards will be the No. 2 seed and host a playoff game next Friday night.
“I told the kids all year, ‘The greatest thing you can do is control your own playoff destiny,’” head coach Josh Shoemaker said at Monday’s practice. “You don’t want to have to sit around and wait on other teams to win and lose and depend on other people.”
That’s the emphasis heading into this week’s matchup, a home playoff game.
“For the seniors, that’s the big emphasis, ‘If you want to host one, you have to win,’” Shoemaker said. “If we don’t, we’re going on the road.”
He doesn’t want his team to be satisfied with just being in the playoffs.
“I told the team at the first of the year that I felt like we were a playoff team and that we could get in in this region,” Shoemaker said. “Now, we have a shot to be able to play for second place,” Shoemaker said.
The Leopards (5-4, 4-1 Region 8-AAA) are averaging 24.5 points per game this season. Elbert County (7-2, 4-1 Region 8-AA) is averaging 26.6 points per game.
This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
“It’s going to be a tough test for us,” Shoemaker said. “They’ve got speed all over the place and size. They are peaking at the right time. I feel like we are playing pretty well.”
The Leopards are on a three-game-region win streak and have won four of the last five.
“Great for our program. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a fun Friday night to come down to Game 10 to see where you sit,” Shoemaker said. “But either way, we’re in.”
Last Friday, the Leopards picked up their fifth win with a 14-0 victory against Putnam County.
Shoemaker was worried about the long trip, but the team wasn’t fazed by it as the Leopards played well in the first half. However, they couldn’t turn drives into points as the score was 0-0.
In the second half, the Leopards put a drive together that turned into a touchdown as quarterback Griffin Goodwin found Bryce Bennett for a 20-yard score.
Goodwin finished the game with 10 completions. Bennent was on the receiving end of eight passes for 131 yards and the one score.
Bennett scored the second touchdown as well, running 26 yards for the score on a fake field goal to set the score at 14-0.
The team overcame turnovers and penalties, Shoemaker added.
“It was good to go down and get out of there with a win,” he said.
