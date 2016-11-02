The end is near.
One of the nation’s most polarizing presidential races between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton will end next Tuesday. Both candidates have high negative ratings in an election that many believe will be historic no matter what its outcome.
For a number of Jackson County voters, the election season has already ended.
Over 9,700 Jackson County voters cast ballots in early voting. That includes 9,113 in-person voters and 683 absentee votes. There are 39,754 voters registered in the county.
See the full story in the Nov. 2 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Heated election almost over
