Heated election almost over

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, November 2. 2016
The end is near.
One of the nation’s most polarizing presidential races between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton will end next Tuesday. Both candidates have high negative ratings in an election that many believe will be historic no matter what its outcome.
For a number of Jackson County voters, the election season has already ended.
Over 9,700 Jackson County voters cast ballots in early voting. That includes 9,113 in-person voters and 683 absentee votes. There are 39,754 voters registered in the county.
See the full story in the Nov. 2 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.