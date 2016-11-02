Multiple Jefferson High School students are the suspects of recent car break-ins in the area.
Two current JHS students and two previously-expelled students reportedly broke into vehicles and took items in the Brookside and Heritage subdivisions. One juvenile was taken to Rutland Youth Detention Center.
See the full story in the Nov. 2 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Juveniles suspected of car break-ins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry