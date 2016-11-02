Juveniles suspected of car break-ins

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, November 2. 2016
Multiple Jefferson High School students are the suspects of recent car break-ins in the area.
Two current JHS students and two previously-expelled students reportedly broke into vehicles and took items in the Brookside and Heritage subdivisions. One juvenile was taken to Rutland Youth Detention Center.
See the full story in the Nov. 2 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.