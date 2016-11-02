BOC District 2 race — Conolus Scott Jr. (Democrat)

•Please give a summary of your background — your education, your work experience and your ties to the Madison County community:
My name is Conolus Scott, Jr. I am running for Commissioner of District 2. I am a graduate of Southside High School in Madison County and I have a degree in marketing and management. In the field of management, I have training and experience. I worked at Westinghouse Electric Corporation for 30 years in the area of management. After leaving Westinghouse, I operated my own business for 15 years. I am a lifetime resident of Madison County; married to the lovely Rebecca Morris Scott for 49 years; and we have two charming children. Our children, Charles and Gwen, were born and raised in Madison County; both attended the Madison County Public School System; and they played sports during their high school years. My parents and grandparents also lived in Madison County. My father Conolus Scott, Sr., is active in the community. He volunteered and worked tirelessly for the citizens of Madison County, especially for the senior center selling ham and egg supper tickets. He is well respected throughout the county. He taught me the importance of service — to country, community and others. So I can honestly say, my ties run deep in Madison County.
•The county has had reserves to cover shortfalls in recent years, but those reserves are dwindling. If no reserves are available in budgets during your term, will you support a mill-rate increase or opt for drastic cuts to the budget? If you would favor cuts, please identify some specific cuts you would support.
We are all well aware of the budget shortfall. We must all share in getting our house in order. A short-term fix is needed as well as a long-range plan. We need an immediate plan, a three-year plan and a five-year plan and an implementation plan. I plan to work with the other commissioners and people of the county to address the issues. The budget reserves need careful study and input from others before important decisions are made. My experience in management taught me not to make important decisions until all options are examined thoroughly. Once I study and examine the options, I can be more specific.
•Please discuss your feelings about how Madison County can maintain its rich agriculture base while also boosting commercial development.
Madison County is large enough to support the agricultural community and the housing community as well as industrial growth as long as it maintains the county’s “Town and Country” distinction. We must support all of our citizens through working with the Madison County Planning and Zoning Commission for future land use. Our tax revenue could increase with commercial development.
•If you are elected, what is one proposal you would put before the county commission for consideration? Why?
The one very simple proposal that I believe is the most important is fairness in business, government, and all aspects of life. I would propose that all board openings be posted and resumes be given to the board of commissioners for consideration to eliminate favoritism.
•What are two issues that concern you most about the Madison County government? And what actions would you propose to address them?
Issue one: The budget shortfall. I plan to work with the other commissioners and people of the county to eliminate waste and increase revenue.
Issue two: The lack of planning, both short-term and long-term. Not only do we not know what tomorrow holds, we don’t know where we want to be in 5, 10, 20 or 30 years from now.
My plan of action is to listening to the citizens of Madison County to understanding what they want. I will provide leadership that will focus on meeting with other county leaders and interested citizens to focus on the essential needed long range planning, in order to be prepared in case of unexpected crisis, and not only focus on putting out fires when they occur, but focus on fire prevention.
BOC District 2 race — Conolus Scott Jr. (Democrat)
