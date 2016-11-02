BOC District 2 race — Tripp Strickland (Republican)

•Please give a summary of your background — your education, your work experience and your ties to the Madison County community:
I am the son of George and Autumn Strickland of Danielsville, Georgia. I am married to the former Emily Carlton Faircloth of Moultrie. We have three children, and live on the family farm on Booger Hill Road. This farm has been in our family since 1804. I am the ninth generation to live in what is now Madison County. My family and I are members of Moons Grove Baptist Church where I am an ordained deacon, and currently serve as a trustee.
I graduated from Madison County High School in 1996. Then, I went on to graduate from the University of Georgia in 2000 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture. During my time at UGA, I served as president of both Aghon and Brass Gavel honor societies. I also served as chairman of the Great Southland Stampede, which is the largest student-run rodeo in the country.
After graduating from college, I joined the family business at Madison County Hardware and Building Supply. In 2001, my father and I started Georgia Metals, Inc. Since then, we have added two other plants. The Moultrie plant opened first, followed by the plant in Nahunta (a suburb of Brunswick). I am also a partner in The Hampton House Personal Care Facility in Colbert, which opened in 2010.
I currently serve on the board of directors for Madison County Farm Bureau. I also serve on the Governance Team for the Broad River College and Career Academy. In 2015, I was appointed by the Board of Commissioners to serve on the Madison County Industrial Development Authority. In 2014, I had the privilege of being selected to participate in Leadership Georgia. In 2013, I was appointed by Governor Nathan Deal to serve on the Special Commission for Mandated Health Insurance. These experiences have exposed me to incredible state leaders and communities who give of themselves to make Georgia a better place to live and grow. Now, I am looking forward to serving the best county in Georgia as your Madison County District 2 Commissioner.
•The county has had reserves to cover shortfalls in recent years, but those reserves are dwindling. If no reserves are available in budgets during your term, will you support a mill-rate increase or opt for drastic cuts to the budget? If you would favor cuts, please identify some specific cuts you would support.
We must treat the county business like our own business. We have to budget before we set the millage rate rather than doing that in reverse order. We cannot continue to roll back millage rates then approve an unbalanced budget. We need to sit down with departments and see if they can run any leaner. Before we can increase taxes with a clear conscience, we first need to make sure that we are running as efficiently as possible on our end.
•Please discuss your feelings about how Madison County can maintain its rich agriculture base while also boosting commercial development.
First and foremost, we are an agricultural county. We boast in the fact that we are number one in Farm Gate Value for the state with a value of over $520 million. This is a big deal when you think of the huge agricultural counties we beat out for this title. We need to play on the fact that we are Number One in agriculture to attract more ag related businesses to the county. This way we are keeping the money made in agriculture in the county and not giving this business away to surrounding counties. We need to promote our Broad River Academy as a source of skilled work-ready employees. We also need to promote our school system as a great option for their children’s education.
•If you are elected, what is one proposal you would put before the county commission for consideration? Why?
I would propose that we make an agreement of civility. This proposal would state that we would treat each other with dignity and respect, placing the benefit of our county first. That means before personal agendas and spiteful comments. I want to see a board of commissioners that can be positive and uplifting. I propose a board our youth can look up to, a board that does not air its dirty laundry out at the embarrassment of the county, but can put their pride aside, sit down, and work through its differences.
I realize this probably is not what you were looking for with this question, but it is high on my priority list.
•What are two issues that concern you most about the Madison County government? And what actions would you propose to address them?
The biggest issue, by far, is communication. Most every problem we have from the budget to disputes in the boardroom can be traced back to a misunderstanding or a lack of understanding. I am a communicator, and I like to bring people to the table on issues this is what I do every day. I solve problems, counsel, reconcile relationships, put out fires, and prevent more fires from starting.
Every entity within our county government has to come together. We must run like a well-oiled machine. The commissioners, the sheriff’s department, the IDA, and every city government within the county has to work together for a common goal.
Secondly, we need a vision for this county and we have to address this with a visionary approach. We need to realize that we, as a county, have been given a “pass.” Some of the very things we view as negative, like the lack of infrastructure, actually played well in our favor. Had we been where we “needed to be” during the housing bubble, you would not be able to recognize Madison County now. Developers from other metro counties would have come in and taken advantage of the beauty and lower land values of the county for their own benefit. Instead, we are being given a golden opportunity to plan the future of our county ourselves for the benefit of our children. We have to do this wisely by looking down the road to future generations. Invest in our future today, and we retain our identity as Madison County.
