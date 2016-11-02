•Please give a summary of your background — your education, your work experience and your ties to the Madison County community:
Graduated MCHS 1978, honor graduate, class president
Graduated UGA 1985, bachelor’s degree, agriculture
Graduated Oklahoma City University with honors, master’s degree, business administration
Oklahoma State University, doctorate degree, space and aviation education (incomplete – pending dissertation)
My work experience includes almost 40 years of employment in government as well as private sector work. I’ve worked at DuPont, United Parcel Service (UPS), Brown Transport, England Electric, Valley Services, Southeaster Color Lithographers, the University of Georgia, Science Application Corporation (SAIC, now Leidos Corp) and the United States Air Force. I’ve served as team leader of an aerial surveillance and reconnaissance operation in the Middle East with responsibility for a $75 million annual budget; production supervisor; college professor and course director responsible for 13 college-level courses; Air Force officer – Lieutenant Colonel (retired), air operations director during combat, and Aviator – B52 and B1B Navigator/Bombardier.
I’m a lifelong resident of Madison County, Bluestone Baptist Church member, American Legion/VFW member, son of Luther and Dot Scarborough. I have three children, two of whom reside in Madison County along with their six children.
•The county has had reserves to cover shortfalls in recent years, but those reserves are dwindling. If no reserves are available in budgets during your term, will you support a mill-rate increase or opt for drastic cuts to the budget? If you would favor cuts, please identify some specific cuts you would support.
The role of county governance is to keep the wheels turning – shutting down is not an option. I would keep every option available to include a recommendation to raise the millage rate and/or cut county services, However, those are not my first choices. My preference would be to scrub our county budget, factor in any state money available, consider delinquent property tax bills, examine tax assessments with respect to current property values, pursue an all-out effort to attract new business expansion within the county and lastly, suspend or delay, any expenditure that could be deferred until the next budget year (as opposed to cutting or reducing a needed service) — this would afford the county uninterrupted service while allowing time to fund those services. Constitutional offices within the county consume over half of our budget – they, too, need to be responsible in regulating their budget and expenses to prevent an undue burden on the rest of the county. Decisions to reduce the mill rate in the past might have been popular at the time, however, I would not have endorsed it given the subsequent shortfall in the annual budget. You don’t cut the money supply when you’re having to dip into the reserve each year to cover the budget. You just don’t do it.
•Please discuss your feelings about how Madison County can maintain its rich agriculture base while also boosting commercial development.
Without a doubt our county can maintain its rich agriculture base and boost commercial development without any impact on our local farmers. Madison County enjoys the top position in the state with respect to agricultural production — not by chance — but by its commitment to supporting farmers and agricultural values. With this in mind, there are many Madison County citizens that do not farm. We must protect their interests as well. The single best way to do this is to devise a plan and a means for everyone to shoulder the burden of paying for county services all county citizens enjoy and are entitled to. Currently, property owners shoulder the brunt of the tax burden for those services while non-property owners are getting a pretty sweet deal. With the push to increase business (hopefully jobs) within the county, our tax base will increase. What I oppose is a breeding ground for businesses that do not produce jobs or revenue for this county. I would like to see business ventures that complement agriculture and provide job opportunities for our own citizens.
•If you are elected, what is one proposal you would put before the county commission for consideration? Why?
I propose an examination of our Industrial Development Authority (IDA). Not to suggest anything negative, however, I feel all county entities should bear scrutiny and judgment from its citizens. The IDA is a critical element in Madison County’s future – its actions must be measured and judged by the county. This element was formed to enhance and expand our county’s options and opportunities. I just want to ensure it is performing the task it was set out to do. To be more specific, commissioners as well as the chairman, are elected. I would propose the director of the IDA be an elected official as well. I would further propose the charter, or job description of the IDA director be specifically defined. Again, not to cast dispersion, I simply feel this position to be critical in Madison County’s industrial success and the broadening of our tax base.
•What are two issues that concern you most about the Madison County government? And what actions would you propose to address them?
My first issue is to remind everyone, citizens as well as commissioners, the ultimate goal is to keep county first. A breakdown in communication, or unwillingness to agree without being disagreeable is unacceptable. While commissioners are elected to represent their constituents, they must always consider the opinions and concerns of the other commissioners and their constituents. They must remain focused on the greater good of the county. As chairman (remember, the chairman does not vote — except in a tie) I would exercise every measure of influence over the board in its determination of county matters. I would share any and all information I have regarding every issue subject to vote. In the end, it is the commissioners that ultimately vote and determine the county’s course. Currently, it seems obligated interest and concern to their particular district drives some of the commissioner’s decisions rather than clear and obvious needs that might be more urgent in other districts. I would like to see this change.
My second issue is the absolute need for strategic planning. Addressing requirements as they pop up may be unavoidable from time-to-time, but we shouldn’t operate that way all the time. How do you know if you’re on track when you don’t have a track to be on? Plan your work, work your plan. As chairman I would encourage commissioners, department heads to come together and map out not only a one-year plan, but a three and five-year plan as well. These strategic plans, or long-range plans, would aid tremendously in resolving prioritization of road construction and maintenance issues, budget concerns, expanding utility requirements, support for county services. The list could go on and on. We need to be about identifying future needs and wants if we hope to be able to fund them.
