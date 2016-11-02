BOC chairman’s race — Cedric Fortson (Democrat)

•Please give a summary of your background — your education, your work experience and your ties to the Madison County community:
My name is Cedric Fortson. I am a lifelong resident of Madison County. I am married and have three children. I attended the Madison County school system from K-12. I received my Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at Albany State College (University). I attended graduate school at the University of the Rockies in Colorado Springs, Col. concentrating in mental health administration. I am a self-employed as a substance abuse counselor. I perform clinical and substance abuse evaluations and provide treatment. I have been working as a counselor for more than 14 years.
The ties I have with the Madison County community are coaching football with the Madison County Youth Association and also serving as vice president of that organization. I also coached recreation basketball with the Madison County Recreation Department. I am a member of Springfield Baptist Church and have served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and one of the Associate Pastors. I am now currently serving as one of the associate pastors at Good Hope Baptist Church in Hull.
•The county has had reserves to cover shortfalls in recent years, but those reserves are dwindling. If no reserves are available in budgets during your term, will you support a mill-rate increase or opt for drastic cuts to the budget? If you would favor cuts, please identify some specific cuts you would support.
Due to the revenue shortfall here in Madison County, we would have no choice but to increase the millage rate to help increase the revenues and to put back into the reserves. We have seen several years of running over the budget. We have to stay within our budget in every department of government. Not only do we have to stay within our budget, but we will have to take a look at every department to see what we can cut. So I will, as chairman, be prudent in running our government. Some cuts will appear to be drastic, but they will be necessary.
•Please discuss your feelings about how Madison County can maintain its rich agriculture base while also boosting commercial development:
For those of us who are old enough to remember, there has been an existence between agriculture and the commercial industrial in this county. There have been several factories in Comer, Colbert and Ila and these commercial industries provided good living wage jobs to the citizens. One of the last good commercial industries in Madison County was the wood plant in Colbert. This industry utilized the railroad system. But utilizing the railroad system is nothing new. The railroad system was utilized by the gins mills and pulpwood yard in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. We need new industries to come the county and create jobs that will once again utilize the railroad system. Now, I admit that we have had coexistence of agriculture and commercial in the past; what I will do as chairman is re-introduce it to the county, but in a 21st century.
•If you are elected, what is one proposal you would put before the county commission for consideration? Why?
One proposal I will put forth to the county commission is to make an investment into our infrastructure for the county’s future. Nearly everyone I have spoken with stated infrastructure investment, is needed.
•What are two issues that concern you most about the Madison County government? And what actions would you propose to address them?
The two issues that concern me most about Madison County are revenue shortfalls and the lack of infrastructure for economic development. We have to exercise diligence and prudence to stay within the budget and we will also have to invest into our future by investing into our infrastructure.
BOC chairman’s race — Cedric Fortson (Democrat)
