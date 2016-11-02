Cross country: Eagles set sights on state title

East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton doesn’t hold back when asked about where his boys’ cross country team this year ranks.
“It’s the best boys’ team I’ve ever coached,” Sitton said. “And it’s one of the hardest working groups I’ve ever coached.”
Considering that Sitton has coached nine state championship cross country teams, that’s lofty praise. The Eagles are set to run in the state meet Saturday in Carrollton after recording a perfect score of 15 at last Thursday’s region meet to win the 8-AAA championship by a 46-point margin.
The East Jackson team ran in a cluster at region but still produced the top five finishers at the meet. Only 5.59 seconds separated positions one through five in the Eagle lineup. Chase Kennedy took the top spot with a time of 17:48.38, followed by Chandler Kennedy (17:48.71), Shane Shelafoe (17:49.11), Ethridge Chaisson (17:49.41) and Andres Perez (17:53.97).
“It’s one of those things they wanted, and I think they kind of had fun running together,” Sitton said.
Sitton hasn’t had a team tally a perfect score since one of his Brookwood teams in the late 1990s accomplished the feat.
Now, the Eagles have their sights set on a state title, with a near miss in 2014 (East Jackson lost on a tiebreaker that came down to the sixth runner) still on the runners’ minds.
“They’ve been working for it, and they’re in a position where they have a shot at doing it,” said Sitton, who last won a title with Peachtree Ridge in 2010 “It doesn’t matter too much what happens during the season. It’s just that one day.”
Meanwhile, the East Jackson girls’ program is on an upswing.
Sue Ann Morales won the Region 8-AAA individual title by beating Hart County standout Audrey Honiotes by just over three seconds with a time of 18:32.08. The Lady Eagles boasted two other top 10 finishers — Abigail Howington (seventh, 22:25.40) and Elizabeth Herring (ninth, 22:42.98) to finish as Region 8-AAA runners up behind Hart County (22 points). Shiquita Sturdivant (13th, 23:56.85) and Anna Fox (17th, 24:20.26) rounded out the top five. East Jackson finished 28 points ahead of third-place Jackson County (75 points).
“The girls’ team is really the one that I think ran really well,” Sitton said. “On paper, it looked like it was going to be really, really close between second, third and fourth, but they ran really well and some of the girls ran their best times of the year.”
Morales now faces a highly-competitive field in Class AAA as she tries to defendher state title. The most talented of those runners is Lovett’s Serena Tripodi, who has produced the best time in Class AAA this year with a 17:41.43. She was the individual champion in Class AA last year.
“I told her yesterday she’s got to stick on her,” Sitton said. “They both are very good runners. They both are returning state champions. It’s just that Lovett moved into triple-A. Sue’s best race is to try to keep it close until the end.”
Morales will also have to contend with Honiotes and Westminster’s Delaney Graham.
“It’s a much tougher field this year in the girls than it was last year,” Sitton said.
As for the boys, Chase Kennedy aims to close out his career as a three-time champion.
“That is his goal – to win,” Sitton said. “At the same time, he’d like to break 16 (minutes) at the state meet … if he can do that, that would be a big accomplishment.”
As a team, East Jackson has been the favorite since the preseason to take the Class AAA title. The Eagles will look to hold off challengers like North Hall, Westminster and Dawson County to earn the school’s first cross country title.
“Westminster has got a good team, and so does North Hall and so does Dawson … You’ve got to have a strong one through five, not a strong one through three like we did two years ago,” Sitton said.
For Sitton, winning a state title with this group would be special having seen it grow up over the past four years.
“It’s probably one of my favorite groups that I’ve ever coached,” Sitton said. “You know, the personalities, and I’ve been with them all four years and I’m close with the kids and the parents. The kids have been there all four years with the program.”
