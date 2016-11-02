Football: Dragons pumped up for region title clash

Jefferson coach Ben Hall won’t have to work up any stirring pre-practice or pre-game speeches this week.
The Dragons (8-1, 4-0) are set to play for their third region title in five years Friday when they travel to Oconee County (7-2, 3-1). It was at that very stadium last year that Jefferson lost out on a region title in a 36-35 upset loss to the Warriors in overtime.
“We’ve been looking forward to this game since we knew it was on the schedule,” senior running back/defensive back Zack Boobas said. “We’re ready. We’re ready for this rematch, boy. We are so ready. We’re going to play as a team.”
Defensive end Will Kellum expressed a similar sentiment.
“We’ve been looking forward to it for a really long time because that was the game that kept us from being region champs last year,” he said. “Them beating us by one point, I’m actually really glad that we’re going to their place.”
Hall said having both a region title on the line and having lost a heartbreaker last year will provide plenty of energy for this game.
“It’s not going to be hard to motivate our bunch this week based on where we are — final game of the regular season, leading the region standings and then coupled with the fact that Oconee beat us last year in a close one,” he said.
Hall said these two programs are very similar.
“We respect one another,” Hall said. “They do a great job. Our kids are similar. Just with the proximity of the schools, we seem to match up with Oconee with just about every sport we compete in.”
Jefferson and Oconee County also employ similar schemes offensively with a pro-style, run-first mentality.
Running back Colby Wood said this will be a physical ball game.
“It’s going to be a great game,” he said. “It’s going to be a grinder. It’s our revenge game since last year. But I’m looking forward to it – great game, hard-nosed game, down-in-the trenches. So we’re ready.”
Hall said Oconee County’s offensive line will be one of the most formidable his team has encountered.
“Their offensive line is probably the best we’ve seen in a while and they’ve got a big tight end, and they’re big up front, so size-wise it somewhat neutralizes our size advantage most weeks,” Hall said.
The Warrior offense is led by quarterback Sam Middlebrooks, running back Christian Casey and receivers Ty Paschal and Roques Dowdy. Defensively, strong safety Champ Bell is the Warriors’ top tackler.
Hall said preparing for this game “is kind of like preparing for ourselves.”
“When you play a game like this where you’re so familiar with each other’s scheme, it comes down to fundamentals and the team that makes the fewest mistakes … It’s going to be a battle of will, if you will,” Hall said.
The coach said playing for a region title in the first year in Class AAAA is quite an accomplishment for his squad.
“Having an opportunity in Game 10 to be sitting undefeated and playing for a region championship says a lot about the preparation of our kids, and I’m proud of them.”
BOOBAS COMMITS TO ARMY
Zack Boobas will become the latest Dragon player to play Division I-FBS football after his recent commitment to Army.
Army offered Boobas last school year, and he visited West Point over the summer.
He announced his commitment last Tuesday.
“I talked about it a lot with my family and especially my friends to make sure I was going to be able to stay in touch with them and I went ahead and made the move and committed,” Boobas said.
Boobas is Jefferson’s second-leading rusher with 471 yards this year and is tied for second in tackles on the team with 44.
