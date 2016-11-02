Jackson County missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot last week against East Jackson. Now, the Panthers must try again — this time against the best team in the region.
Jackson County travels to Morgan County Friday to take on the Bulldogs, who have already clinched the 8-AAA title.
“It’s by far the most talented football team we’ve played all year,” Panther coach Brandon Worley said.
Morgan County is enjoying one of its best seasons in recent years with a 7-2 record and a 4-0 mark in region play.
The Bulldog defense is allowing just 9.7 points per game and has posted three shutouts this season.
“They have the No. 1 defense in three-A right now, I believe,” Worley said.
Morgan County’s defense is anchored by a pair of standout defensive ends — M.J. Webb, a South Carolina commit, and Quin Williams, who’s drawn interest from several schools. Worley also points to sophomore linebacker Jordan Huff.
“He’s a heck of a ball player,” he said.
The Bulldogs are big in the interior of their line as well.
“They’re going to be tough to move, so we’re going to have to be creative,” Worley said.
On top of all this, the Panthers must find a way to move past their disappointment from that 21-14 loss to rival East Jackson last week. A win in that game would have locked up a playoff spot.
“It’s tough when you let one slip by like that,” Worley said. “It’s so important. But, just like in life, they have to learn to keep moving on and keep grinding regardless of what happens. I think there will be some lessons learned from this one.”
If Jackson County, however, can beat Morgan County, it will assure itself a playoff spot. But if the Panthers lose, multiple scenarios could determine whether or not they’ll earn a playoff berth. Jackson County sits in a three-team logjam for second place in the region with a 2-2 record along with Monroe Area and Franklin County.
According to Worley, Jackson County’s postseason fate (should it lose) is tied heavily to Franklin County’s game with Morgan County.
“I think if Franklin wins we’re in, regardless of what we do,” Worley said.
But if Franklin County loses “there’s all kind of crazy things that can happen,” Worley said.
“Every team in region still has an opportunity to go to the playoffs,” he said. “That’s what it comes down to.”
