Matt King’s first season as Jackson County’s cross country coach will continue on to the state meet.
Both the Panthers and Lady Panthers advanced to the Class AAA meet with third-place finishes at this past Thursday’s state meet. The teams will run Saturday at Carrollton.
“I am very proud of them for qualifying and the season overall,” King said. “We are still not done yet and looking forward to our peak at state.”
Russell Hendley paced the boys’ team with a seventh-place time of 18:05.47. Tyler Rutledge (13th, 18:17.13), Oscar Ponce (15th, 18:26.93), Dawson Miller (16th, 18:35.05) and Jacob Sapecky (24th, 19:25.50) rounded out Jackson County’s top five.
Jaycie Ponce led the girls with a sixth-place finish and time of 22:21.31. Following her were Morgan Davidson, who also placed in the top 10, with a time of 22:46.50 to place 10th. Others adding points were Madeleine Mierzejewski (14th, 23:58.88), Hayden Ponce (21st, 24:31.40) and Ana Torres (24th, 24:37.66).
King is encouraged by the direction of both programs in his first season.
“It is very hard to go from one program to another, and my runners really responded well,” he said. “ We put everything into our race and I am happy with our team and results. The future is bright as we lose very few to graduation.”
Cross country: Strong performances at region send Jackson Co. runners to state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry