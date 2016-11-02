Perhaps the biggest indicator of the improvement East Jackson has made in its first year under coach Christian Hunnicutt is this: The Eagles enter the final week of the regular season still alive for a shot at the state playoffs.
East Jackson hasn’t been to the postseason since 2009 and had won just three games in the four seasons prior to Hunnicutt’s arrival.
But if the Eagles (3-6, 1-3) win Friday at home against Hart County and a tiebreaker scenario works out (according to East Jackson athletic director Shawn Lindsey, many scenarios are possible for Friday’s games), East Jackson will be a state playoff team.
“We’ve got to win, and we’ve got to get help from other places,” Hunnicutt said. “That’s the truth of the matter.”
East Jackson sits tied with Hart County in last place in 8-AAA with a 1-3 region mark but can play its way into a tie with teams higher up in the standings if it can get to 2-3 with a win Friday.
Hunnicutt pointed more toward what his team can control in its matchup with Hart County on Senior Night.
“Our focus first and foremost is to play hard and take care of the ball, and really more so than anything trying to give everything we can to our seniors who have done everything we’ve asked,” Hunnicutt said.
East Jackson faces a Hart County team (1-8, 1-3) that’s struggled mightily this season with just one win.
But Hunnicutt said the visiting Bulldogs — a traditional power in Northeast Georgia — are the ones carrying all the pressure in this contest. He points to Hart County’s history that includes 10 region titles and 106 all-state football players.
“The pressure is on them,” Hunnicutt said. “As (Buford coach) Jess Simpson would say, we’re going to go out there and play with house money. And we’re going to play relaxed, and we’re going to play hard.”
Despite Hart County’s 1-8 record, the Bulldogs do possess talent. Hunnicutt points to the Hart County’s overall athleticism and team speed.
“They can score from anywhere on the field,” he said. “Defensively, they close well and rally to the ball, and they do a great job getting off blocks.”
East Jackson comes into this game energized after upsetting rival Jackson County 21-14 to break a five-game losing skid and win its first region game since 2011.
And the season could possibly continue on if the Eagles could get one more win.
“Nothing happens unless we play well on Friday and we have to handle our business first and foremost,” Hunnicutt said. “Regardless if we’re playing for the playoffs or not, we still want to improve and get better this week.”
