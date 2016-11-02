Cross country: Dragon runners well-prepped for state meet

The Jefferson boys’ and girls’ cross country teams are headed to their first state meet as members of Class AAAA, but nothing they see Saturday at Carrollton should surprise them.
Both the Dragons and Lady Dragons have been running against top-flight competition all season against their fellow Region 8-AAAA competitors, not to mention regular season meets against nearby Region 7-AAAA schools.
“I think we’re in a tough classification and one of the toughest regions in the state – us and Region 7-AAAA,” coach Katie Sellers said.
Five of the top 10 boys teams in Class AAAA come from either Region 8-AAAA or 7-AAAA and five of the top 10 girls teams in Class AAAA also come from one of those two regions.
The major exceptions are Blessed Trinity and Marist. Still, Sellers believes her teams are battle tested.
“I don’t think we’re going to see much difference from here (the region meet) to there (the state meet).”
Both the Jefferson boys’ and girls’ cross country teams qualified for state at last Thursday’s Region 8-AAAA meet at North Oconee.
The Jefferson boys finished third, while the girls took fourth in their race.
Senior Addison Cochran led the Jefferson boys with an eighth-place finish and time of 16:49.76 on a tough North Oconee course in his final region meet as a Dragon.
“He rocked it,” Sellers said. “I was proud of him. He did a great job.”
Derek Hildebrand finished three spots behind Cochran with a time of 17:04.5.
“He really pulled one up for the team as well,” Sellers said.
Clay Pender finished one spot behind Hildebrand in 12th, running a 17:06.24. Max Higgins (15th, 17:23.13) and Justice Ogbe (23rd, 18:44.32) rounded out the top five.
The Dragons finished ahead of North Oconee (76 points), Stephens County (165) and Madison County (169 points).
For the girls, Maggie Dyer, who’s battled through injuries this year, ran to a fourth-place finish with a time of 20:08.6.
“She’s just been really nursing that shin splint and we’ve just been working on getting it back and ready,” Sellers said.
Ella Rosenberger (18th, 22:20.52), Emily Wilson (20th, 22:21.57), Madison Chislom (27th, 25:12.72) and Sierra Tresner (28th, 25:21.91) rounded out the scoring.
The Jefferson girls finished behind North Oconee (41 points), St. Pius X (42 points) and Oconee County (49 points).
