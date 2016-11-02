Dragon softball run ends in Elite Eight

The Jefferson softball team’s inaugural season in Class AAAA lasted until the final weekend in October.
In a breakthrough year under second-year coach Kacie Bostwick, the Dragons (29-9) won one game at the Elite Eight in Columbus before bowing out with a pair of losses Friday.
“When looking back on the entire year, I can’t help but be extremely proud of what our kids have accomplished,” Bostwick said. “Winning a region title and making it to the Elite Eight is tough for any team to do but especially tough for a team that has been moved up a classification and the previous year only won 11 games.”
Jefferson opened up with a win over last year’s Class AAAAA state champion Chapel Hill Thursday 3-2, rallying from a 2-0 deficit in the sixth inning.
Caroline Mitchell allowed seven hits over seven innings. Cameron Watson (1-for-2) and Mitchell (1-for-3) both drove in runs.
But the Dragons fell victim to a dominating pitching performance Friday in a 3-0 loss to Central-Carrollton, which sent it to the losers’ bracket. Emily Williams threw a perfect game against the Dragons, striking out 17.
Jefferson’s season came to an end later that evening with a 2-1 loss to Marist. Mitchell threw a one-hitter in her final high school game.
The Dragons were limited to nine hits in the three games combined.
“In the circle and defensively, we played very well in Columbus,” Bostwick said. “That has been our strength all year and it continued to be this weekend. We faced some really great teams down there and we struggled a bit at the plate. In order to make it to Saturday in Columbus you have to hit the ball.”
But Bostwick said none of that takes away from what the team accomplished in its state tournament run.
“I am proud of what our team was able to do in Columbus this year,” she said. “We had a tough road to Columbus matching up with Heritage and West Laurens in the first and second rounds and we were able to overcome a split with each of them. Getting matched up with Chapel Hill the first game (in Columbus) was also tough.”
Bostwick said the team’s postseason performance says a lot about its resolve and effort this season.
“Our kids were dedicated to the task of getting better and determined to play the best ball they could,” she said. “And that’s exactly what they did. Now our program has a good solid foundation and something to build on in the years to come.”
