If figures released last week by the Georgia Department of Labor (DOL) are accurate, Jackson County has the second-lowest unemployment rate in Georgia.
The county’s jobless rate for September was pegged at 4.3 percent. That’s a tenth of a percentage higher than its rate for August, but second only to Forsyth County’s 4.2-percent unemployment rate.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for September was 5.1 percent, up from 4.9 percent in August. It was 5.6 percent in September 2015. Northeast Georgia’s rate also climbed three tenths of a percent to 5.3 for September.
For the ull story, see the Nov. 2 issue of The Commerce News.
Jackson has state's second-lowest jobless rate
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry