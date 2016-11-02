Jackson has state's second-lowest jobless rate

Wednesday, November 2. 2016
If figures released last week by the Georgia Department of Labor (DOL) are accurate, Jackson County has the second-lowest unemployment rate in Georgia.

The county’s jobless rate for September was pegged at 4.3 percent. That’s a tenth of a percentage higher than its rate for August, but second only to Forsyth County’s 4.2-percent unemployment rate.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for September was 5.1 percent, up from 4.9 percent in August. It was 5.6 percent in September 2015. Northeast Georgia’s rate also climbed three tenths of a percent to 5.3 for September.

For the ull story, see the Nov. 2 issue of The Commerce News.
