Madison Co. Library engineering program one of few in the nation

The Madison County Library is one of only eight libraries nationwide to offer a special program on engineering.
“Discover Tech: Engineers Make a World of Difference,” opens Friday, Oct. 28.
Library officials say it “shows how engineering provides solutions to better meet human needs and develop sustainable innovations for the future, and how engineers create new technologies to solve problems. The exhibit features hands-on and multimedia components that allow exhibit visitors to interact with exhibit content in a dynamic way, encouraging new perspectives about engineers and their vital work.”
“We are very pleased and excited that our library was chosen as a site for this new exhibit focused on the role engineers play in our lives and how critical they are to solving many problems in the world today,” said Library Board Chairman Mike Moak. “The Discover Tech exhibition will help our patrons to explore global issues affecting our planet, as well as the National Academy of Engineering’s 14 Grand Challenges for engineering, critical issues that must be addressed in the 21st century. This is a fascinating exhibit with hands-on activities for everyone, and we hope the whole community will be able to see the exhibit, participate in the programs the library has planned, and recognize the important role of engineers everywhere.”
Discover Tech features a number of hands-on activities that will engage people of all ages. These include a three-person quiz game that allows participants to explore the engineering process while correcting misconceptions about what engineers really do, and a hands-on challenge in which visitors cooperate to build their own arch structure. At the Inventors Lab station, they can build a variety of electrical circuits, and at the Solar Power station they can explore how a solar panel actually works. A state-of-the-art, 42-inch interactive touch table includes an activity called “Game Changers” that presents critical engineering problems based on the 14 Grand Challenges for Engineering.
Exhibit visitors can view several inspirational videos showing members of Engineers Without Borders using their skills to profoundly improve the quality of life for communities in Central America, South America, Africa and Asia. They will also learn about the importance of energy in modern society. Through physical exertion activities, they will quickly understand how different types of light bulbs draw different amounts of power and how that power relates to light output.
The Madison County Library is sponsoring a number of free programs and other events for the public in connection with the exhibit.
Contact the library at 706-795-5597 or visit www.athenslibrary.org/madison for more information. Discover Tech will be on display at the library until Feb. 10. The Madison County Library also welcomes groups (school, Scouts, 4H, etc) to experience the exhibit through field trips. Field trips are free and may be scheduled on Mondays, Thursdays, or Fridays, November – January. Call the library at 706-795-5597 to schedule a field trip.
Discover Tech: Engineers Make a World of Difference was organized by Space Science Institute’s National Center for Interactive Learning, the American Library Association’s Public Programs Office, the Lunar and Planetary Institute and the Afterschool Alliance. This project was made possible through the support of a grant from the National Science Foundation.
