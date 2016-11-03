City to dedicate Smallwood Trails Saturday

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Thursday, November 3. 2016
Commerce will dedicate its Smallwood Trails bicycle park Saturday morning.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned at around 11, city manager James Wascher reports.

The event will take place in the field near the parking lot. Lee Fox, owner of State Street Bicycles and the lead force behind building five miles of trails, will have mountain bikes available for people wanting to try out the trails.

The city will also serve hot dogs.

Wascher said the city has sent out a number of invitations. “We’d like to have a good crowd,” he said.

The park is located off Smallwood Drive about a quarter mile from Waterworks Road.


