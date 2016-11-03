William Reems, a candidate for chairman of the Banks County Board of Commissioners, filed a challenge on a vote cast by Fran Hooper Whitlock, the daughter of the current BOC chairman and his opponent in the current election, Jimmy Hooper.
The challenge was turned over to the Secretary of State for investigation and a ruling was issued Monday that the vote will be counted in Banks County but that Whitlock has to register in Barrow for any further elections.
Whitlock cast an early ballot in the election with the address of her parents in Maysville. The question was over whether she actually lives in Barrow County.
The letter from the Georgia Secretary of State includes the following: “The challenge was made after the vote has been cast and, according to Georgia Code, was too late…The voter did indeed cast a ballot on Oct. 21 and was advised to register in the correct county. On Oct. 24, the voter did an online registration with Barrow County that will be processed as soon as the November General Election is certified.”
Challenged vote will be counted
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry