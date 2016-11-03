Challenged vote will be counted

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Thursday, November 3. 2016
William Reems, a candidate for chairman of the Banks County Board of Commissioners, filed a challenge on a vote cast by Fran Hooper Whitlock, the daughter of the current BOC chairman and his opponent in the current election, Jimmy Hooper.

The challenge was turned over to the Secretary of State for investigation and a ruling was issued Monday that the vote will be counted in Banks County but that Whitlock has to register in Barrow for any further elections.

Whitlock cast an early ballot in the election with the address of her parents in Maysville. The question was over whether she actually lives in Barrow County.

The letter from the Georgia Secretary of State includes the following: “The challenge was made after the vote has been cast and, according to Georgia Code, was too late…The voter did indeed cast a ballot on Oct. 21 and was advised to register in the correct county. On Oct. 24, the voter did an online registration with Barrow County that will be processed as soon as the November General Election is certified.”
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.