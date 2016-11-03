Bridge repairs to be complete by Dec. 3

Repairs on the Jesse Cronic Road bridge are expected to be completed Dec. 3.
Construction started Oct. 24 on the bridge after a tractor-trailer carrying an oversize load struck and damaged the bridge’s steel beams while driving underneath it on I-85. The repairs have caused several lane closures on I-85 over the past few weeks as crews paved a temporary lane on the interstate.
The repairs required the Georgia Department of Transportation to construct a new lane on the shoulder of I-85 southbound, which travelers will use while crews repair the bridge.
Local travelers have been forced to find alternate routes instead of using the Jesse Cronic Road bridge. Georgia Department of Transportation officials said the bridge is not expected to be reopened until Dec. 3.
