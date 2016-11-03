A man was arrested for drinking and driving after he wrecked into the construction barriers at the Jesse Cronic Road Bridge. Paul Roland Mayer is facing charges of driving under the influence (DUI), reckless driving, hit and run, failure to notify owner after striking a fixture and failure to report an accident.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department responded to the bridge, where Mayer crashed into the concrete barrier closing the Jesse Cronic Road bridge. The bridge was damaged several weeks ago when a truck carrying an oversized load failed to make clearance when traveling under the bridge on I-85.
See the full story in the Nov. 3 issue of The Braselton News.
Man arrested for DUI after driving through Jesse Cronic barriers
