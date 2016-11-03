Barrow Board of Education split on naming of new elementary school

By Alex Pace
News-Journal Reporter
A new school requires a name, but the process of deciding it isn’t always simple. The Barrow County BOE had a lengthy discussion on the naming of its new elementary school at its Nov. 1 meeting.
The district has completed most of its school naming process, including seeking nominations from the entire county and various surveys among the nominations and top choices. The top three were announced last week: Berry, Cedar Creek and Winder elementary.
A survey was sent out to 349 households in the school’s zone last week, with 88 replies. Cedar Creek Elementary had over twice as many votes as the other two choices, coming in at 52.17 percent.
But some BOE members want some time to get additional input from the community.
“I don’t think there’s any harm in giving it more time to get some more feedback,” said Rolando Alvarez. “I prefer ‘Winder’ myself.”
Winder Elementary School received the lowest number of votes, coming in at approximately 22.7 percent. (Berry Elementary fell in the middle at 25 percent.)
Other BOE members, including Connie Wehunt and Lynn Stevens, say “majority rules.” Stevens said that the district received input from households that would have children attending that school and stressed, “they should determine what the name of that school is.”
“I know some folks may want to name it Winder Elementary School and I certainly understand that,” she said. “But, the point here is that we want our students to have ownership of this school just like we did at Bear Creek and Statham.”
BOE member Garey H. Huff questioned why the district has the naming process if it doesn’t use the selected choice.
“I don’t know why we have the process if we don’t use it,” said Huff. “…If we don’t like it, we ought to change it.”
Alvarez said the process is to give input to the board.
The district’s policy requires it to table the item for 30 days. The new elementary school, which is set to open for the next school year, could officially get its name at the BOE’s December meeting.
