Scott Ramsey (10-28-16)

QUANAN, TEXAX - Scott R. Ramsey, 66, formerly from Riverdale, Ga., and Phoenix, Ariz., passed away suddenly on Friday, October 28, 2016.
He was born November 17, 1949, during Typhoon Allen, while his father who was in the Air Force was stationed on Guam. Ramsey was a United States Army veteran, Vietnam veteran, and lifetime VFW member. He was of the Baptist denomination. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver M. Ramsey and Louise A.M. Ramsey; grandparents, Ernest and Kathryn Bruegger and Ada Mae Ramey; sisters, Chestene and Kathy Ramsey; beloved uncle, Homer Bruegger; pal (dog) Sheba; and many aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Joyce Ramsey, Texas; sons, Scott Ramsey Jr. and Jason Ramsey, both of Arizona, and Owen Ramsey and his wife Stephanie, Georgia; daughters, Toni and her husband Eric, Alabama, and Brenda; brothers, Ronnie, Hawaii, Michael, Arizona, and Chester and his wife Michelene, Oregon; sisters, Louise McKelvey and husband Gene, Georgia, Debbie Edmondson, Florida, and Carole Burnham, Arizona; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He gave so much of himself to others. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, bother and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him, especially his nephew John. Scott was his mentor and friend as well as an uncle.
He lived his life with honor. He loved God, his country and family.
He requested to be cremated and have his ashes brought back to Georgia. “He wanted no funeral or tears,” family members said. “Just to celebrate life and give to your favorite Veterans charity.”
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
“God bless you all,” family members said. “See you in the sunsets.”
