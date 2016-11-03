Elijah Robinson (11-01-16)

Thursday, November 3. 2016
Elijah Richie Robinson, infant son of Richie and Adrienne Jackson Robinson of Nicholson, died Tuesday, November 1, 2016, at Athens Regional Medical Center.

Survivors in addition to his parents, include his brothers, Andrew Robinson, Carnesville, and Carter Robinson, Gainesville; sister, Catherine Robinson, Gainesville; and grandparents, Darrell and Shelia Jackson, Nicholson, and Richard and Wanda Robinson, Gainesville.

Graveside services will be held Friday, November 4, at 11 a.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Williams officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

