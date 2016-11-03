Apalachee football looks to go out on high note against Habersham Central

By Scott Thompson
Sports Editor
With both teams’ playoff hopes being dashed last week, there won’t be anything on the line other than staying out of the region cellar when Apalachee visits Habersham Central at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
But for Wildcat coach Steve Sims, it’s a chance for his team to write a pleasant ending to a disappointing season that nevertheless saw the program make progress.
Apalachee (2-6-1, 0-4 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) won just one game from 2013-15, but winning a third game could serve as a building block for a better 2017.
“Winning three games is not ideal, but it is a start in the right direction,” said Sims, whose second year at Apalachee is coming to a close. “Every little bit of momentum helps, and I think if you look at how we’ve fared and how (Habersham has) fared against common opponents, this is a little bit better matchup for us.”
The Wildcats have managed just 37 points in their four consecutive losses since region play started, and 21 of those came against Winder-Barrow on Sept. 30. A lack of a consistent running game has been the primary issue, something Sims hopes will get corrected this week against the Raiders.
“They’ve got a pretty good front three,” he said of the Habersham defensive line, “so a key to the game is if we are going to be able to block them. We’re going to work hard at it this week in practice. Their secondary is not quite as athletic as some of the other units we’ve gone up against, but for our passing game to be more effective, we have to get the run game going.”
Habersham (3-5, 0-4) has had its own struggles in region play and lost a back-and-forth 35-28 heartbreaker to Winder-Barrow last week.
The Raiders had success in the passing game led by senior quarterback Cole Wilbanks, but their running game, which features running back Michael Babers was held in check for most of the night by the Bulldoggs.
“They’ve got a big offensive line and that running back is as good as anyone we’ve seen all year when he gets going,” Sims said. “I wouldn’t say their receivers are super fast, but they’re able to get open and make catches pretty well. They’ve done a better job the past few weeks of being balanced.
“It always helps if you can force them into more predictable situations, so we’ve got to do a good job on first and second down so we have more flexibility to pin our ears back and put pressure on them.”
Above all, Sims hopes Apalachee’s seniors can leave with a good taste in their mouth as they play their final game.
“They’ve been through a lot in four years with two coaches and not a whole lot of wins to show for it,” he said. “Yet there they are sticking it out and showing improvement every week. I’ve been proud of their ability to stick together and fight through the tough times. Their leadership is going to be hard to replace.”
And so will the bodies, as Apalachee will take graduation at quarterback, wide receiver, running back, the defensive line, middle linebacker and the entire secondary.
“They’re going to be missed and we’re going to be really young next year. We don’t have a whole lot of juniors right now, so every chances those younger guys can get to play is key for us.
“We want to get this win so we can really have something to build on for next season.”
