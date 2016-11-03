Winder-Barrow football faces region champ Dacula in regular season finale

By Scott Thompson
Sports Editor
GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA champion Dacula and fourth seed Winder-Barrow are already locked into their playoff positioning as the two teams get set to meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Barron Field.
But Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb views this week’s game as an opportunity for the Bulldoggs (5-4, 2-2 region) to play in a tough environment on the road against a region champion before they have to do it next week with their season on the line against the top seed from Region 6.
“It’s a good test for us because we’re going to have to play against and beat some great competition on the road if we want to make a run,” said Webb, whose team clinched a third consecutive state playoff berth for the first time in school history last week with a 35-28 win over Habersham Central.
“We’re going to approach this like any other game, try to put in a great game plan and see if we can go toe to toe with these guys and pick up a win.”
It’s no secret Winder-Barrow is running into a red-hot team this week. After a 1-4 start, the Falcons (5-4, 4-0 region) have reeled off four straight victories and have shut out their last two opponents — Habersham (9-0) and Lanier (20-0) last week to win the region title.
“They’re just very good all the way around,” Webb said. “They’ve got all the right components — speed, size and discipline. They’ve started to play really well the past few weeks.”
The Bulldoggs’ win over Habersham was fueled by big plays in the second half, including a 90-yard kickoff return and 80-yard touchdown run by Deon Williams, a 52-yard touchdown pass from Brock Landis to Teague Moore and several other long gains that helped set up additional scores.
But Dacula has not been as susceptible to big plays.
“It’s a very tough defense to play against because they’ve been able to shut the run down and limit the number of big passing plays they give up,” Webb said. “You have to be able to really play well up front and drive the football against these guys because they’re not going to give up anything deep and they do a terrific job of stopping the run.”
Dacula linebackers Ty Harris, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior, and junior Tre McMillan are the leaders of the Falcon defense and also star on the offensive side of the ball at running back.
“They’re both great football players who make plays all over the field on both sides of the ball, so we’re going to have to account for where they are each and every play,” Webb said. “They’ve gotten some pretty good production from their quarterback in recent weeks so that’s allowed them to go from very run-heavy early on to much more balanced as the season has progressed.”
