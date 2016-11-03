WINDER - Martha Sue (Harris) Breedlove, 87, passed away Tuesday morning, November 1, 2016, following a brief illness.
She was the beloved wife of George Breedlove, who survives her. She was born in Winder on July 15, 1929, the youngest child of the late Robert and Claudia Harris. She was preceded in death by her brothers Dana, Hugh, Robert, and Claude, and by her sister, Julia Harris Isaac.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her sister-in-law, Claude Harris, Winder; brother-in-law Bob Isaac, Douglas, Alaska; brother-in-law. Tribble Breedlove and his wife Robinette, Monroe; and brother-in-law John Breedlove, High Shoals. She was a much loved aunt of her nieces and nephews, and leaves many cousins and friends. She will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 5, at the First Christian Church, Winder, with the Revs. Cheryl Cloar and Tom Van Laningham officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Winder, 275 North 5th Avenue, Winder, Georgia 30680, or to a charity of one’s choosing.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton., www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Martha Sue Breedlove (11-01-16)
