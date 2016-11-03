Mittie Sue Weldon (11-02-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, November 3. 2016
COMMERCE - Mittie Sue Weldon, 87, died Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at The Oaks at Scenic View.

Mrs. Weldon was born in Homer, the daughter of the late, Henry and Mittie Lee Smith Brock. Mrs. Weldon was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and was retired from BJC Nursing Home. Mrs. Weldon was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Weldon.

Survivors include her daughter, Gail Jewell, Homer; grandson, Mitch Smith, Commerce; and great-granddaughter, Haley Smith, Commerce.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 6, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Donald Wilson officiating. Interment will be at Cabin Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the services.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
