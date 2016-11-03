Baker charged for conspiracy to commit a crime

Thursday, November 3. 2016
More charges have been added in connection with a Saturday shooting at a Braselton gas station.

Angela Nicole Baker, of Oakwood, has now been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and party to a crime. Baker was with 56-year-old James Harold Walls the night he was shot. After seeing Walls was shot, Baker reportedly went into his truck, grabbed her purse and Walls' cell phone and called someone to come get her from the scene.

Baker's mother, Paula Agans, 48, of Oakwood, has also been arrested. She's facing charges of obstruction and hindering apprehension. She is being booked in the Barrow County Jail.

This is the third arrest the Braselton Police Department has made in connection with the shooting, which happened Saturday around 1 a.m. at the Circle K at the intersection of Hwy. 211 and Hwy. 124.
