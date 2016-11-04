A fatality was reported in an early morning one-vehicle wreck Friday on I-85 in Banks County.
Banks County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Carissa McFadden reported, “We have had a single motor vehicle crash on I-85 at mile marker 154 in the median of the southbound lane. The Georgia Department of Transportation is in the area and will be in charge of rerouting traffic. The particulars of the wreck will be released by Georgia State Patrol as they will take over the investigation of the scene. A medical helicopter is en route to the scene to transport.”
The passenger in the vehicle was reportedly killed, while the driver was airlifted in critical condition
Fatality in I-85 wreck
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry