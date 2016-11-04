Thomas Stovall Sr. (11-02-16)

Thomas Nelson Stovall Sr., 89, lifelong resident of Madison County, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2016.
Born at Stovall’s Crossing, he was the son of the late George Nelson Stovall and Fannie Stevenson Stovall. Mr. Stovall was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a 1950 graduate of North Georgia College, and served in the Navy during World War II. Mr. Stovall was the first Madison County Farm Bureau Agent, he served on the Board of Directors for Jackson EMC and served as a State Legislature Representative. He was a dairy farmer and a very active member of his community. Most importantly, he was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary Garland Williams Stovall; and one sister, Elizabeth “Lib” Chandler.
Survivors include his children, Tom Stovall (Debbie), Alice Stovall (Monica), Mark Stovall (Moira), Jon Stovall (Heidi) and Cindy South (David); sisters, Alberta “Bert” Wofford and Ann Epps; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Jake, Sam, Morgan, Ethan, Peyton, Mary Katherine and Elizabeth; caregiver, Jerry Pierre; and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, November 6, at 4 p.m., at Trinity Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 2411 US Hwy. 29, Danielsville, GA 30633, or a charity of your choice.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
