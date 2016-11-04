ROYSTON - Shirley Annette Jones Spierto, 70, a resident of Brown Rehabilitation in Royston, died Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
Born in Danielsville, she was the daughter of the late Joe Brown Jones and Gertrude Gordon Jones. Mrs. Spierto lived in the Atlanta area most of her life, where she worked for the CDC. She attended the First Baptist Church of Atlanta and was a member of Danielsville Baptist Church. She was a Bible Scholar, accomplished artist and she received a scholarship to Brenau University. Mrs. Spierto was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Jones; brother-in-law, Donald Turner; sister-in-law, Janie Jones; and nephew, Greg Turner.
Survivors include her siblings, Donald Jones, Brannon O’Neal Jones (Mildred), Alice Jones Turner Phillips (Bill) and Doug Jones (Dianne); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 4. Interment was in Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Shirley Spierto (11-02-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry