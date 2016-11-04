COMMERCE - Brenda Jo Barrett Harbin, 74, died Thursday, November 3, 2016, at her residence.
Mrs. Harbin was born in Lula, the daughter of the late Arthur and Blanche McIntyre Barrett. She was a member of Maysville Baptist Church. Mrs. Harbin was a parapro at Jackson County High School.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. David Harbin, Commerce; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Tony LeRoy, Seneca, S.C.; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Tracey Harbin, Cumming, Alan and Tammy Harbin and Joel and Heather Harbin. all of Jefferson; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 6, at Maysville Baptist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson and the Rev. Clack Stubbs officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, November 5, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 225, Commerce, GA 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Harbin (11-03-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry