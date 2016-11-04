MAYSVILLE - Erin Rebecca Cass, 42, died Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Cass was born in Stone Mountain, Ga. Mrs. Cass was an artist, a “pirate,” and a rescuer of both people and animals. She gave life and beauty to everything around her. She was of the spiritualist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Cass, Jr., Maysville; parents, Ronald W. and Mary Anne Harris Allison, Maysville; and her dog, Spencer, and all her animals.
Memorials may be made to any no-kill animal shelter.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Erin Cass (11-02-16)
