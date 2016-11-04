Decision time: Clinton-Trump overshadows everything else in Tuesday election

A bitter presidential election on the ballot next Tuesday overshadows the few local issues as voters head to the polls for the General Election.
While Georgia — and Jackson County — are reliably Republican, polls continue to suggest that Hillary Clinton is the odds-on favorite to capture the presidency over Donald Trump, although the race appears to be tightening. Gary Johnson will be on the ballot as a Libertarian candidate for the presidency.
That contest — minus Johnson — has sucked all of the oxygen out of the election process, dominating the news and public interest for months in an uncharacteristically bitter and ugly campaign.
Locally, the only contested race is between incumbent sheriff Janis Mangum (R) and challenger Randy Moore (D), although incumbent U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson faces Democrat Jim Barksdale and Libertarian Allen Buckley; and incumbent public service commissioner Tim Echols (R) is opposed by Libertarian Eric Husking.
So far, almost 9,800 Jackson County residents have taken advantage of absentee or early voting, which continues through Friday at the Commerce Parks and Recreation Department office at 204 Carson Street, at the Jackson County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office at 44 Gordon Street in Jefferson, and at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, located at 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton. Voting takes place at all three locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
For the full story, see the Nov. 2 issue of The Commerce News. The print edition of Page 1 of that issue was a draft version that found its way into print via a technological mishap. The main difference between that and the final version was the omission of the number of early and absentee votes cast as of Monday, Oct. 31.
