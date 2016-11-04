Someone cut electrical service to a convenience store and set fires in a pair of commercial dumpsters, and Commerce police apparently think the incidents could be related.
At 4:04 a.m. on Monday, an officer responded to Presto’s, North Broad Street, where an employee arrived to go to work and found all the lights out, so she declined to enter.
The officer entered, and the two tried all the power switches, to no avail. Computers and coolers were out as well, which the employee said was not normal.
Eventually, the officer walked around the outside of the building and discovered that the power supply line had been cut on an outbuilding that houses the electrical equipment for the store. The main breaker for the building was in the off position. An officer turned it on, and power was restored to the building. The employee could find no evidence that anything in the store was missing or out of place.
On the same morning, the same officer discovered dumpster fires behind Quality Foods, Maysville Road, and the Dollar Tree. Both had been burning for some time and both are close to Presto’s. The Commerce Fire Department put both fires out.
For a summary of other incidents and arrests by the Commerce Police Department, see the Nov. 2 issue of The Commerce News
Power cutoff at Presto's related to dumpster fires?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry