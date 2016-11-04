Dacula overpowers Winder-Barrow football 43-13

By Scott Thompson
Sports Editor
For a few minutes late in the first half Friday night, Winder-Barrow had all the momentum.
But the Bulldoggs’ failure to score a touchdown and tie the game when they had the ball inside Dacula’s 1-yard-line — they instead settled for a field goal — led to an 11-point swing and an eventual 43-13 drubbing by the Falcons in the teams’ regular season finale.
Winder-Barrow finished at 5-5, 2-3 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA and will visit Region 6 champion and top-ranked Dalton in the first round of the state playoffs next week.
Dacula (6-4, 5-0), which clinched the Region 8 crown last week, will host Sequoyah to start the postseason.
After a slow start that saw them fall behind 10-0 midway through the first quarter, the Bulldoggs clawed their way back into the game when Brock Landis pump-faked and hit a wide-open Gavin Phillips to make it 17-10 with 3:12 left in the first half.
The Bulldoggs recovered an onside kick and immediately went back to work. Landis completed a third-down pass to Casey Thurmond at the 9 to set up first-and-goal and then connected with him again to get the ball just inches from the goal line.
But after running back Jamar Mack was stuffed by the Falcon defense on consecutive running plays, an illegal motion penalty pushed the Bulldoggs back to the 6 and forced them to trot out kicker Omar De La Rosa, who hit a 23-yarder to cut the deficit to 17-13 with 51 seconds remaining.
The Falcons then levied the backbreaker on Winder-Barrow. Two plays after they returned the ensuing kickoff to their 43, Shayne Buckingham hurled a 44-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Severe to boost the lead to 24-13.
Dacula poured it on in the second half while the Bulldoggs never got close again.
“We thought we really had the momentum and had found something, but then (failing to score the game-tying touchdown) totally squashed it,” Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb said.
The Bulldoggs finished with 317 yards of offense, including 157 passing yards from Landis. But that was no match for the Falcons who have been a buzzsaw in recent weeks, recovering from a 1-4 start to run the table in region play.
Dacula finished with 449 yards of its own, with 305 of that total coming on the ground. Tre McMillan led the way with 106 yards on 15 carries, including a 6-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter and a 73-yard gallop that set up the Falcons’ first touchdown of the night.
William Stovall, Ty Harris and Jalen Perry added touchdown runs of 6, 2 and 92 yards, respectively and Buckingham finished with 144 passing yards and a pair of scores — both to Severe.
“They showed tonight that they are a very good and dangerous football team,” Webb said of the Falcons. “We knew it was going to be a very tough matchup for us, particularly against their offensive and defensive lines. Ultimately, they just outmanned and overpowered us."
Things won’t get any easier next week when the Bulldoggs face the undefeated Catamounts, but Friday did serve as useful preparation for what the atmosphere in Dalton will be like, Webb said.
“I was proud of our kids for continuing to fight tonight," he said. "We’ve got a bunch of kids who aren’t going to back down from anyone. It’s going to be a really stiff challenge, but I promise you there will be a bunch of Bulldoggs who will show up and compete for four quarters.”
Scoring summary
W 3 10 0 0 — 13
D 10 14 7 12 — 43
D—Phillip Hoke 26 field goal
D—William Stovall 6 run (Hoke kick)
W—Jesse Zamora 19 field goal
D—Shayne Buckingham 17 pass to Kenny Severe (Hoke kick)
W—Brock Landis 39 pass to Gavin Phillips (Zamora kick)
W—Omar De La Rosa 23 field goal
D—Buckingham 44 pass to Severe (Hoke kick)
D—Ty Harris 2 run (Hoke kick)
D—Tre McMillan 6 run (kick failed)
D—Jalen Perry 92 run (kick failed)
