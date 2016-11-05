Sure, there was scenario out there in which Jefferson didn’t have to win Friday to claim the region title. But for the Dragons, nothing less than a win – and a convincing one – would do.
Jefferson got what it came for, thumping Oconee County 31-7 on the road to win the Region 8-AAAA championship in the program’s first year in Class AAAA.
“Coming into Region eight four-A, nobody believed in us,” Jefferson defensive tackle Dontae Wilson said. “We just wanted everybody to know that we’re here, and we come to win it all.”
The Dragons outscored the Warriors 17-0 in the second half in pulling away for the win. Colby Wood ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Colby Clark ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
“We just didn’t feel like we could get the nail in the coffin in the first half,” coach Ben Hall said. “In the second half, they came back and battled hard to punch the ball in the end zone and played solid defense and won the ball game, and I’m proud of them.”
The Dragons prevailed on the same field where they’d lost 36-35 in two overtimes last year, costing them the Region 8-AAA title.
“We lost basically a championship game to them last year, and we came out here seeking revenge and got just what we were looking for,” Wilson said. “It’s an unbelievable feeling.”
“We wanted to make a statement to Oconee County that we didn’t forget about last year,” Jefferson lineman Caleb Chandler said.
Had Jefferson lost and finished in a three-way tie with Oconee County and Stephens County for the region title, the championship would have been decided on point differential. The Dragons would have won the title with a loss of less than 10 points the Warriors, but they didn’t want this to come down to a matter of math.
“Yeah, we didn’t want it to be a three-way tie,” Chandler said. “We wanted to put it away early so we didn’t have to deal with any of that.”
Jefferson opened the game with a six-play scoring drive, capped by a 30-yard touchdown run from Clark, and found the end zone again on its third drive with a 28-yard scoring run from Wood to go up 14-0. Oconee County, however, answered on its next play from scrimmage with a 79-yard touchdown run from Roques Dowdy late in the first quarter.
“You just kind of felt the momentum slipping,” Hall said.
But Jefferson’s defense helped turn the game early in the third quarter, recovering a fumble at the Oconee County 32. The Dragons cashed in with a 35-yard field goal from Hayden Kilgore -- who was also a perfect 4-of-4 on PATs -- to stretch the lead to 17-7.
“That’s a huge kick,” Hall said. “You realize it’s a two-score game, and then it made them feel like they had to press a little bit, I thought.”
The Dragons put the game away with fourth-quarter touchdowns from Clark and Boobas. Clark scored from two yards out, with Jefferson facing a fourth-and-two, to put the Dragons up 24-7. Boobas then knifed through the Oconee County defense on Jefferson’s next possession on a 14-yard scoring run. The touchdown was set up by Wood, who intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the Warrior 26.
The Dragons, bolstered by the play of their offensive line, finished with 315 yards rushing.
“I feel like we played great,” Chandler said. “We’re just getting better and better every week. We’re just trying to make statements and set the tone up front like we always try to do.”
The region title is now the program’s third in the last five years.
“It feels great, especially this year after moving up in classification and not knowing what that’s going to bring,” said Hall, who won his second region title as a head coach. “Our program, our kids, our school, they’ve responded well to the move-up. To win the region title is a great thing in the first year in four-A.”
And the Dragons left Oconee County feeling much better than it did a year ago.
“Last year, we played our hearts out, we gave it everything we had, but we just fell short on the last play of the game in double overtime,” Wilson said. “We came out today and said we’re not going to play around. We’re going to hit them in the mouth and keep pushing until we have this game and we know we don’t have to go into overtime again.”
