A student from Jackson County was shot and killed Friday night in Winder following a football game.
Jose Tovar, a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, was reportedly shot while he was attempting to break up a fight between other people at a house. He was taken to an Athens hospital where he died during surgery, according to those familiar with the incident.
Tovar had attended the Jackson County School System for many years, starting as a student at South Jackson Elementary School.
He ran cross country and played soccer at EJCHS.
More details will be posted as they become available.
Jackson County student killed after Friday night game
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry