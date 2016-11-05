EJCHS student shot in Winder following football game

JacksonHeraldTODAY
Saturday, November 5. 2016
A student from Jackson County was shot and killed Friday night following a football game.

Jose Tovar, a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, was reportedly shot while he was attempting to break up a fight between other people at a house in Winder.

He was taken to an Athens hospital where he died during surgery, according to those familiar with the incident.

Tovar had attended the Jackson County School System for many years, starting as a student at South Jackson Elementary School.

He ran cross country and played soccer at EJCHS.

More details will be posted as they become available.
