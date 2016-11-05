A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy warned a child against wearing a clown mask last week.
On Sunday, Oct. 23, the deputy responded to the area of East Jackson Comprehensive High School (EJCHS) to a report of someone wearing a clown mask. Sightings of “scary clowns” have been reported across the country — including Jackson County — in recent months to the extent that the McDonald’s Restaurant chain has curtailed the activities of Ronald McDonald.
Upon responding, the deputy saw a child wearing a clown mask in the yard of a residence. As soon as he pulled into the driveway, the child froze, “as if he were a statue,” the deputy reported. When the deputy exited the patrol car, the child removed the mask and threw it to the ground.
An older male juvenile approached the child, saying, “I told you to stop.”
The deputy spoke to the mother of the kids, explaining that “due to all the recent clown activity nationwide, that they didn’t need to be wearing the mask by the road.”
For other incidents investigated recently by the Jackson County Sheriff's office, see the Nov. 2 issue of The Commerce News.
Deputy warns child about wearing clown mask
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry