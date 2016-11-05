Sales tax proceeds now ahead of budget

After trailing budget requirements most of the year, Jackson County’s proceeds from the local option sales tax (LOST) are now running two percent ahead of budget.
Finance director Trey Wood reports that the county received a $505,771 LOST distribution last week from the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) representing sales made primarily in September.
“Our budgeted FY 2016 goal for local option sales tax receipts is $5,600,000,” Wood wrote in an email to county officials. “The ninth month of LOST revenue for FY 2016 is up $142,648 over the same period last year. Overall, collections are ahead of the budget by 2 percent or $85,503 through the period.”
For the first seven months of the year, LOST income was slightly under budget. The revenue caught up to (and surpassed) the budget with last month’s distribution, which was for sales made primarily in August. Should the trend continue, Jackson County would wind up with a $112,000 surplus in the LOST revenue line item.
For the full story, see the Nov. 2 issue of The Commerce News.
