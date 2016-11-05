Commerce man battles cancer for second time

Brent Call first fought cancer when he was 3 years old, but the 48-year-old Commerce resident now faces perhaps his most difficult challenge.
Call is in North Carolina where he expects to get five to six weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatments at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham for stage three colon cancer.
He’d confronted long odds before.
Call was diagnosed with bladder cancer at age 7. Over the next three or four years, he underwent a series of operations, including the removal of the bladder and the construction of a new bladder from his large intestine.
“I was probably one of three that survived back when I first got bladder cancer,” Call, said.
He was cancer-free for 40 years, but got the bad news about his colon cancer at the end of August.
Treatment at Duke means staying in Durham five to six week, which adds to the significant medical expenses he faces.
“The bills are starting to pile in,” Call conceded. “My wife, Valerie, is gong to have to take more time off of her job.”
Hoping to help with those costs, a friend helped Call create a GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/brentcall with the goal of raising $5,000 to help offset the travel, food and hotel expenses the Calls will incur. Friends and other well-wishers
Call grew up in Charlotte, but moved to Commerce after he and Valerie married in 2005, attracted by its quaint downtown. They bought an old house and restored it to its original condition.
Call worked in a variety of capacities from construction to warehouse jobs to making deliveries. Now he’s in the process of trying to get on disability through Social Security, thanks in part to the ravages of cancer and the treatments to check it.
“I’ve got one kidney working and it’s at 26 percent,” Call said, attributing that to the “chemotherapy, the radiation, all the surgeries and the cancer” he’s experienced.
Call says he is able to keep in good spirits, most of the time.
“So far,” he noted. “It gets to me now and then. I’m pretty sure it’s got a positive outcome — I hope. I just don’t know how chemo and radiation will affect me long-term. There is a lot of hope in this.”
