Hull Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 22

Sunday, November 6. 2016
The annual Hull city Christmas tree lighting will be held Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the historic well site on Hwy. 72 at Glenn Carrie Road.

In other business, the city council reviewed a final draft of a city animal control ordinance at its October business meeting. Council members were encouraged to review and submit questions/suggestions to city attorney Pat Graham for another review at the November council meeting.

Mayor Mike Jones said he has spoken with a resident about placing a granite city sign on her property, but she was unwilling for the city to do so. He agreed to ask her again, but until a proper place is found for the sign, the council agreed not to go to the expense of having one made.

The council also discussed the culverts on Pope Miller Road, but no action was taken.

Mayor Jones told the council two streetlights were out and he would get the pole numbers and contact Jackson EMC.

Old Website

