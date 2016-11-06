Simple battery reported on Country Lane

Simple battery and criminal trespass were reported on Country Lane recently.
Deputy Chad Parr went to a home there and met with a grandfather who said his granddaughters had been fighting.
Par interviewed the granddaughters and one of them told him that the other came into her room and wanted to know where all her stuff was. She said she told her she didn’t know, but she needed to get it and “get out of the house.”
That when she said the other girl hit her in the head with her fist. The other girl then left with in a car with a male and female.
Their grandfather said after they stopped fighting, the one who hit the other went outside and starting kicking the back door. He said she may also be on methamphetamine. Both were explained the TPO and two-part affidavit process.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office recently included:
•Identity fraud was reported by someone on Whitsel Road. A man told Deputy Gabe Martin that he had purchased a firearm about two weeks prior from a gun shop in Winterville and about three hours after buying the gun, he received a text from a bank stating that someone had attempted to open accounts in his name at various places, including JC Penny, Zales, Best Buy and Walmart.
•Identity fraud was reported in Madison Hills. A man there said he had received a $1,500 bill for a credit card in his deceased wife’s name from an auto store in Charlotte NC.
He said a purchase was made on the card on Sept. 22 and his wife passed away a few days earlier. The store told him he needed to file a police report to have the bill canceled.
•Simple battery was reported on Hwy. 29 North near Mason Mill Road.
Deputy Austin Dean Blake and Cpl. Shawn Rhoades responded to a suspicious female waking south near Mason Mill Road.
While in route we were flagged down by a man in a vehicle at Superior Trailers who had called in the woman. The complainant said he picked up the woman and was giving her a ride to the DFACS office in Danielsville.
He stated he and a passenger spotted the female while they were driving down the highway. They passed a white SUV going about 60 miles per hour with the door open and witnessed a white female in the passenger seat struggling with the driver. The complainant stated that when they passed the vehicle he observed the driver pulling the woman by the hair as she struggled to get away from him.
Blake then spoke to the victim, who told him that she and the driver were going down Hwy. 29 near Jones Chapel when they began to argue and she told him to stop so she could get out.
At that point, she said he became physically abusive and grabbed her by the arm and hair to keep her from getting out of the SUV. He finally stopped so she could get out.
She said she didn’t want to press charges. Sae said they do not live together but have been dating for three years. She also said he has been arrested previously for physical abuse against her. According to the report, she was “very uncooperative” in giving any of the offender’s information.
