BUFFINGTON: Will Trumpism survive?

No matter what the outcome of next week’s presidential election, the Republican Party is facing a crisis. The nomination of Donald Trump as the party’s candidate has fractured the GOP and created a civil war within its ranks.
The question now is: Can the GOP survive, or will its factions splinter in such a way that leads to a third party?
Neither the Republican nor Democratic parties are as unified as they seem. Because our political tradition revolves around two parties rather than a multitude of small parties, both Republican and Democrats are really a combination of narrow special interests groups.
Nor are the two parties as static in their core philosophies as some believe. Both parties have changed their stand on controversial issues over the decades.
The most notable shift has been on race and civil rights. It was Lincoln’s Republican Party that championed abolition of slavery. Democrats for decades fought equal rights for blacks.
That only changed after 1964 when Southern Democrats lost the fight against the Civil Rights movement. Black voters shifted away from Republicans nationally and now vote overwhelmingly Democratic.
So the major realignment of the parties isn’t unheard of.
Over the last few decades, the Republican Party has been a cobbled together group. There is the business faction that focuses on lowering corporate taxes, supports immigration reform with a path to citizenship and free trade with other countries.
There is the evangelical faction that is anti-abortion and anti-gay marriage.
There is the patriotic faction that focuses on the nation’s military and its role as a policeman in the world.
But Republicans have traditionally lacked support from many minority groups and white working-class voters. That’s why in 2012, party leaders called for an expansion of the party’s values to include a more diverse group of voters by reaching out to minority groups.
Then came Trumpism. Instead of reaching outward, Trumpism has narrowed the Republican Party in 2016 with its strain of nationalism, isolationism and populism. While its Populist strain has brought in more white working class voters, it’s lost many of its white, educated voters and alienated many female, black, Hispanic and other minority voters.
Instead of reaching out, Trumpism has turned the GOP inward. And Trumpism is directly at odds with the GOP’s business faction — it rejects immigration reform and a path to citizenship and it rejects free trade.
Trumpism may have done long-term damage to the party’s efforts to expand its tent of followers to include more minority groups. That’s a problem in a nation that is increasingly diverse as the overall white population becomes a minority.
Perhaps even more problematic for the GOP is the war within its ranks between white voters. Trumpism’s populist appeal to white working class voters has created a huge amount of anger against the GOP’s more educated, moderate white voters.
Many working class white GOP voters see the moderate wing as nothing more than weak traitors. They rail against the “elite establishment” of the GOP, an establishment that is mostly made up of moderates.
For their part, the moderate establishment despise the gruffness of Trumpism and its appeal to the nutty alt right. The establishment GOP abhors Trumpism’s isolationism, Islamophobia and its dog-whistle calls to bigotry.
If Trump wins next week, then the moderate GOP leadership will have to decide if it will go along with Trumpism’s dark, nationalist agenda, or if it will stand back and allow Trumpism to fail. Without the support of a GOP Congress, Trumpism is an agenda without a lifeboat. Either way, the GOP will be at war with itself.
If Trump loses next week, then it’s likely the GOP will devolve into an open war of finger-pointing. Hillary Clinton is the perfect opponent for the GOP to face. It’s difficult to imagine a more flawed Democratic candidate.
But if she wins, the GOP will have nobody to blame but itself and its own dysfunctional system that allowed an outlier like Trump to take over. Clinton will not have defeated the GOP, the GOP will have beaten itself.
The real question, however, is: Will Trumpism’s populist nationalism survive if Trump loses?
There are two schools of thought about that. Some observers believe that the angry mob of white voters who make up Trump’s most vocal core support will continue to seethe and will be a force in future GOP contests. This view believes that the economic dislocation of some of these voters will drive them forward no matter what the election’s outcome. The issue for GOP leaders in that case would be to decide if the party should embrace that faction in spite of its extremist right views, or should the party reject such extremism?
The other view is that Trumpism is a one-off movement that won’t survive if Trump loses. This view holds that while some of Trump’s core supporters may be angry because of economic changes, many are angry because of Trump’s own extreme rhetoric stirred that passion.
This view holds that without Trump on the national stage egging on his dark, conspiracy-laden vision of America, many of his angriest supporters will calm down and become less of a force within the GOP. Trumpism in this view is little more than a cult of personality that will deflate when the personality is gone.
But no matter how it plays out, it’s difficult to see how the GOP comes out of this election without a major revolt within its ranks. Even if Trump loses next week and even if Trumpism fades as he exits the stage, Trump may have damaged the GOP in ways that cannot be repaired. Trumpism has perhaps forever framed the GOP as the party of older, angry white voters.
And here’s the reality: The nation’s demographics are changing. We are much more diverse than we were just a few years ago. In 2000, 78 percent of voters were white. This year, only 69 percent are. By 2055, whites will make up less than 50 percent of the nation’s overall population.
In addition, younger voters of all demographics aren’t as conservative as their parents and thus less likely to vote with the GOP as they reach their 20s and 30s. And Christian evangelicals, an important part of the GOP in the past, are declining in the U.S.
There are really no good demographic trends for the GOP’s future. That would be true no matter what happened this year, but Trumpism with its base of angry white voters, may hasten the party’s decline as it has become a wedge within the party itself.
For the GOP to survive as a viable political force, it will have to expand its base. It needs Hispanic and Asian voters. It needs younger voters. It needs educated white voters.
All of those groups have been turned off by the rise of Trumpism and will be even further alienated if Trump is elected next week and pursues his nationalistic agenda.
So here’s the ironic reality of this issue: It would probably be better for the GOP’s long-term future for Trump to be defeated next week by a landslide, thus hopefully ending Trumpism as a movement.
If Trump wins, the GOP may occupy the White House for four years, but with Trump as president, the Republican Party might be forever tainted with a stench of white nationalism that makes it impossible for the GOP to ever bring young voters, Hispanics and Asians into its fold.
And without those groups, the GOP will die a demographic death in the coming years.
BUFFINGTON: Will Trumpism survive?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry